State SNAP Benefits, Heating Aid Increased for Low-Income Homes

BOSTON – The state recently announced increases to both SNAP benefits and assistance with heating for those in low-income Massachusetts households.

The program will be provided with just under $1.5 million in additional funding for the roughly 200,000 households eligible to receive SNAP benefits in order to buy food.

The bump, according to Governor Charlie Baker, was made in response to rising utility prices.

The state will also expand their messaging service to inform residents about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program saw an 85% increase in new applications after close to 70,000 multilingual text messages were sent out to eligible families.

Now, approximately 300,000 households will receive similar messages later this month in order to advise families about this form of aid.

To learn more, visit mass.gov.