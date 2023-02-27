State To Receive Over $78 Million To Support Water Infrastructure

BOSTON – The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that the state will receive over $78 million in funding to support clean water infrastructure as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The $78,777,000 in grant funding comes through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to increase money available to upgrade essential, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure throughout the state while fighting climate change and chemical pollutants such as PFAS.

A significant portion of funds will be allocated to grants and principal forgiveness loans to help underserved communities while creating well paid jobs.

Project awards are decided upon by state evaluators tasked with ensuring that funds are directed to the most needed and vulnerable areas.

“I applaud the President for securing more than $50 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure the water we drink is clean and safe,” said Markey.

“These funds will improve outdated wastewater infrastructure in underserved communities that are hit hardest by our climate crisis.”

The award is part of the $2.4 billion being made available across the country through the CWSRF, following an initial $1.9 billion allotment in May 2022.

“We are grateful to the Biden Administration for this important investment in clean water for Massachusetts residents,” said Rebecca Tepper, the state’s Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary.

“With over $208 million coming to the Commonwealth,” she said, “we will be able to ramp up efforts to ensure clean, safe, and reliable drinking water to all or residents and meet the needs of our cities and towns at an affordable cost.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter