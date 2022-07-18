State Urges Protection of Public Benefits From Skimming Scams

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance has issued an advisory to residents about a skimming scam that may have affected clients receiving public benefits.

The agency recently found out that certain retailers and banks may have had ATMs and card processing terminals compromised by scammers looking to gain information about credit, debit, and Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

Skimming uses an electronic device to access sensitive information from a card reader then makes a clone, or fake version of the card, to steal money or benefits.

The DTA recommends that clients change the PINS of their EBT cards, adding clients should also change their PINs before each date benefits are scheduled to be issued.

Officials added that a phishing scam has also been reported where people get fraudulent text messages stating their Pandemic EBT or P-EBT benefits have been put on hold. The messages then prompt the individual to call a number and provide their P-EBT number.

Those concerned they might have fallen victim to a skimming or phishing scam can call the DTA’s fraud hotline at 1-800-372-8399.

Head to the DTA’s website on Skimming to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter