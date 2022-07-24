State’s Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Drop

HYANNIS – The Bureau of Labor Statistics released their most recent numbers on Massachusetts unemployment and job estimates for June 2022.

The state’s unemployment rate in June was at 3.7%. The rate dropped from May, when it sat at 3.9%.

State officials estimate that 3,400 jobs were gained last month.

The sectors with the most increases were construction, professional and business services, and information.

The state estimates 164,700 jobs were gained from June 2021 to June 2022, with Leisure and Hospitality seeing the largest gains in job growth over that time period.

Officials said the state’s labor force stands at 3,773,300.

