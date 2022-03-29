Statewide Unemployment Dropped During February

HYANNIS – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development recently announced that the state’s total federal unemployment rate for the month of February dropped by one tenth of a percentage point to 4.7 percent over the past month.

Reports by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimate that 14,600 jobs were filled over the monthly period, building on a revised gain of 9,400 jobs in January.

Statewide employment totaled 3,662,400 jobs with 175,900 individuals currently unemployed, with 173,500 jobs created over the yearly period from February 2021 to February 2022.

The statewide unemployment rate of 4.7% was 0.9 percentage points above the national average.

The largest gains were seen in Leisure and Hospitality with 4,700 jobs added, followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities which saw 4,600 jobs created, and Education and Health services, as well as Manufacturing, which both saw 1,600 jobs created over the month.

Over the yearly period the largest gains were seen in Leisure and Hospitality, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services, with 71,600, 25,900, and 21,900 jobs created, respectively.

Unemployment and job estimates are calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics using monthly samples of households and employer surveys.

