Steamship Authority Announces Falmouth Solar Project

FALMOUTH – An agreement between the Steamship Authority and NextGrid to build a solar development at the SSA’s Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot in Falmouth has been reached.

Under the deal, NextGrid will be tasked with building, operating, and maintaining the energy project at the 18.5 acre lot, which can hold nearly 2,000 cars.

NextGrid will also make annual lease payments to the SSA. Additionally, the Authority will buy electricity and net metering credits from NextGrid.

Officials with the SSA praised the agreement, saying the project will play a major role towards the organization becoming more environmentally-friendly.

The deal comes as the Authority is anticipating the arrival of their first three electric buses; those vehicles are expected to be added to their fleet later this year.

The 5,900 kilowatt solar and 6,100 kilowatt-hour battery storage developments are slated to be operational by 2024, according to the SSA.