Steamship Authority Calling on Army Corps to Dredge Hyannis Amid Sand Damage to Vessels

HYANISS – The Steamship Authority is calling on the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the waters around Hyannis as maintenance costs increase for the ferry service.

The M/V Woods Hole is in drydock with significant wear and tear from sand—it’s accelerated maintenance schedules to compensate, which is increasing costs. The shipyard financial snapshot put costs of maintenance at $1,229,236.

“We usually getting two, sometimes three dry dockings between. So usually once every 4 to 6 years, where we’re every two years and we are at the end of the two years. It’s not a choice I mean the way rates are so high that they’re coming out and we anticipate that now,” said Mark Amundsen, Director of Marine Operations at this week’s meeting of the governing board.

Ferry officials said they are looking to put together an official cost report so legislators can push for action.

Director of the Barnstable County Dredge Program Ken Cirillo said it’s not an unusual problem.

“We know from channels and shoals that little by little as you get closer, you start sucking up he material, and clearly the problem of not dredging is exactly what’s happening here.”

“In the areas where you have this commercial traffic you have deeper draft vessels. The problem is exacerbated by that. The bottom line is it really speaks to the challenge of routine dredging for harbor maintenance.”

The Hyannis channel is designated a federal channel, including Woods Hole and Falmouth, so federal agency’s are responsible for their maintenance, according to Cirillo. He says the material can’t be used for beach nourishment due to fine material, making it difficult for the County program as their equipment is geared for nourishment efforts.