Steamship Authority Extends Free Tickets to Veterans for Holiday

FALMOUTH – All veterans will be able to ride for free on Steamship Authority ferries on Veterans Day.

The offer is extended to those with a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge or retired status.

They may travel for free on all ferries, including both traditional ferries and the Nantucket high-speed ferry on Friday.

Veterans can collect a complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office prior to boarding.

The offer is only for veterans, and does not include additional passengers, or the passage of a vehicle on a ferry.