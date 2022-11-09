You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Extends Free Tickets to Veterans for Holiday

November 9, 2022

Steamship Authority photo:

FALMOUTH – All veterans will be able to ride for free on Steamship Authority ferries on Veterans Day. 

The offer is extended to those with a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge or retired status. 

They may travel for free on all ferries, including both traditional ferries and the Nantucket high-speed ferry on Friday. 

Veterans can collect a complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office prior to boarding.

The offer is only for veterans, and does not include additional passengers, or the passage of a vehicle on a ferry. 

 

