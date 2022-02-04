You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Launches Project for New Website, Mobile App

February 4, 2022

HYANNIS – Plans to develop a new website and mobile app have been launched by the Steamship Authority.

The boat line is hoping the two resources make the ticketing and riding experience more streamlined and easier for travelers going forward.

The Boston-based firm assigned to the project, ADK, aims to minimize time and effort required for booking, provide more accessible information, and more.

The Steamship Authority anticipates that the new website and app will be ready to launch in about a year. Updates on the project can be found on their current website.

