Steamship Authority names next General Manager

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority Board today named Alex Kryska as the next general manager of the organization, pending successful contract negotiations.

Kryska had the unanimous support of the Board at a meeting held today.

The vote followed a Friday meeting at which two finalists were interviewed by the Board members. His tenure is expected to begin in early 2026.

Kryska is the Chief Operating Officer of San Francisco-based ferry service PROP.

“Alex has a strong background in the marine industry and related businesses and has the necessary skills to address the many issues facing the Steamship Authority and similar organizations,” said Board Chair James M. Malkin, who represents Martha’s Vineyard.

He beat out Mark Amundson, current COO of the Steamship Authority for the general manager role.

Kryska succeeds Robert B. Davis, who announced in September 2024 he would step down from the general manager’s position and transition into an advisory capacity.