Steamship Authority summer reservations open, slower start than 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Steamship Authority launched its general summer reservations for Nantucket trips this week.

Residents of the island were allowed a few weeks to reserve trips throughout the summer through the Head Start program, but Tuesday general reservations began for the traveling public.

The ferry service saw 6,076 transactions made on the first day, bringing in $3,851,249.20 in revenue.

It is down from last year, which saw $4,056,163.70 in revenue and 7,247 transactions reported on January 28.

Martha’s Vineyard reservations open next Tuesday, February 3rd.