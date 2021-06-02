You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Targeted in Ransomware Attack

Steamship Authority Targeted in Ransomware Attack

June 2, 2021

HYANNIS – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has announced that they have been targeted in a ransomware attack, which has impacted operations Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the organization explained that customers traveling aboard their ferries and busses could experience service delays. As of 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, access to the Steamship Authority’s website was unattainable.

The Steamship Authority added that IT professionals were brought in to assess the situation regarding the attack, and that more information would be provided when it becomes available.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


