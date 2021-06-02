Steamship Authority Targeted in Ransomware Attack

HYANNIS – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has announced that they have been targeted in a ransomware attack, which has impacted operations Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the organization explained that customers traveling aboard their ferries and busses could experience service delays. As of 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, access to the Steamship Authority’s website was unattainable.

The Steamship Authority added that IT professionals were brought in to assess the situation regarding the attack, and that more information would be provided when it becomes available.