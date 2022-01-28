Ferry Lines Warn About Possible Cancellations Saturday

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises could be calling off trips on this weekend with the potential of bad winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cape Cod and the Islands for Saturday, January 29. People with plans to travel on the ferries are advised to plan accordingly.

Although the storm’s trajectory and possible impact are still being determined, the Authority anticipates that conditions will cause cancellations for most or all of Saturday.

The weather could also potentially effect service into Sunday morning, depending on its severity, according to the Steamship Authority.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter