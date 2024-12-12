You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Storm Brings Thousands Of Outages To Cape

Storm Brings Thousands Of Outages To Cape

December 12, 2024

HYANNIS – Over 2,000 Eversource customers on Cape Cod suffered power outages Wednesday and overnight Thursday because of a rain and wind storm that swept the region.

According to the Eversource online outage map, the hardest-hit towns included Falmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Orleans, Eastham, and off-Cape in Plymouth and Wareham.

The National Weather Service reported a maximum wind gust on Cape Cod last night of 66 miles per hour which occurred in Woods Hole at 10:00. Earlier in the evening, a large tree came down blocking Bradford Street in Provincetown.

The weather service forecast for Barnstable County on Thursday calls for winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour before this weekend brings calmer and dryer conditions.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 