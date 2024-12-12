Storm Brings Thousands Of Outages To Cape

HYANNIS – Over 2,000 Eversource customers on Cape Cod suffered power outages Wednesday and overnight Thursday because of a rain and wind storm that swept the region.

According to the Eversource online outage map, the hardest-hit towns included Falmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Orleans, Eastham, and off-Cape in Plymouth and Wareham.

The National Weather Service reported a maximum wind gust on Cape Cod last night of 66 miles per hour which occurred in Woods Hole at 10:00. Earlier in the evening, a large tree came down blocking Bradford Street in Provincetown.

The weather service forecast for Barnstable County on Thursday calls for winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour before this weekend brings calmer and dryer conditions.