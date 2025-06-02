Storm impacts Chatham’s coastline, boaters urged to navigate carefully

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHATHAM – The nor’easter that hit Cape Cod in May has changed North Beach Island in Chatham.

Navigating through Chatham waters has been a challenge for boaters over the years with the constantly-changing coastline brought on by Mother Nature. (Here’s coverage of the topic from CapeCod.com in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.)

Chatham natural resources director Greg Berman cites the storms of 2007 and 1987 as having the most significant impacts on the barrier beach. The ’07 storm created what is now known as North Beach Island. Last month’s storm cut off the northern tip of the island.

Berman says the harbormaster area is being monitored for further dynamic changes brought on by ocean water.

Vessels are being urged to use extreme caution, while new navigational aids may be placed in the future.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter