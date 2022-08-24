You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Announced by Biden

Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Announced by Biden

August 24, 2022

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans–and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.

Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

By Seung Min Kim, Chris Megerian, Collin Binkley and Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 