Study By Universal Drugstore Finds Sharp In-State Rise In Healthcare Costs

June 19, 2024

BOSTON – A recent Universal Drugstore study examining healthcare costs compared to salaries across the United States found that Massachusetts has had the second biggest rise in healthcare costs since 2022.

During that time frame, Massachusetts customers experienced a 15.55% increase in healthcare costs, second only to Oregon, which experienced an increase of over 17% during that period.

Massachusetts was also tenth among states averaging high total costs of monthly health insurance, just behind Connecticut, which sits in ninth place.

The rise, however, has not seen Massachusetts enter the top ten among states whose residents pay the highest percentage of their monthly salaries on health insurance.

Universal Drugstore calculated its numbers by comparing average state costs based on the monthly policy premium for a 40-year-old on a Silver Plan with data gathered by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

