Substance Awareness Group Holding Drop-in Nights

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee has announced a monthly Resource Drop-In Night for people struggling with addiction on Cape Cod.

The nights will connect community members with local resource providers to help with treatment, counseling, and education in a safe and discrete environment.

The group is hosting the events with support of the Cape & Islands’ District Attorney’s office and the Family Table Collaborative.

Representatives from Duffy Health Center, Gosnold, PIER Recovery, FIRST Steps Together, and Learn to Cope will be available to speak with.

Yarmouth Comprehensive Treatment Center, AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, and Parents Supporting Parents will also have a presence at the events.

The Resource Drop-in nights are taking place the last Wednesday of every month from 5pm to 7pm.

The first three events are taking place on September 28th, October 26th, and November 30th.

The nights will be held at the Family Table Collaborative at 1338 Route 28 in South Yarmouth.

Food and childcare will be provided.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter