You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – 9/11 Reflection with Former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk

Sunday Journal – 9/11 Reflection with Former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk

September 10, 2021

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is observed, former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk joined the program to reflect on the event that changed history. The senator spoke about his experiences on that day, and how the nation can come together now-—just as it did two decades ago in the wake of tragedy.

