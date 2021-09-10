As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is observed, former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk joined the program to reflect on the event that changed history. The senator spoke about his experiences on that day, and how the nation can come together now-—just as it did two decades ago in the wake of tragedy.
Sunday Journal – 9/11 Reflection with Former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk
September 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
