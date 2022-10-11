You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Tim Whelan

Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Tim Whelan

October 11, 2022

Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District and Republican candidate for Barnstable County Sheriff Tim Whelan was welcomed into our studio for a conversation. Tim outlined his priorities if he were to win the seat, including the need to alleviate staffing shortages at the county’s complex.

