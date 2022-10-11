Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District and Republican candidate for Barnstable County Sheriff Tim Whelan was welcomed into our studio for a conversation. Tim outlined his priorities if he were to win the seat, including the need to alleviate staffing shortages at the county’s complex.
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Tim Whelan
October 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Tim Whelan
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Donna Buckley
- 2022 Election Coverage
- Healey Endorses Proposal to Protect Vulnerable Healthcare Patients
- October Declared as Massachusetts Cranberry Month
- Camp Edwards Prescribed Burning Planned
- Yarmouth Prepares for Special Town Meeting
- Holidays By the Sea Returns, Though Without Nobska Lighthouse Events
- Massachusetts Confirms Sixth Case of West Nile Virus
- Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
- Woods Hole Partnership Examines Possible Sea-Level Rise
- Independence House Purchases Emergency Residence
- Massachusetts Aims to Launch Sports Betting in Late January