Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Democrat candidate Chris Flanagan, third-party candidate Abe Kasparian, and Republican candidate Tracy Post join Sunday Journal this week for back-to-back interviews on their priorities if elected and what sets them apart from their opponents. All three are vying for the seat to be left vacant by Tim Whelan.
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for 1st Barnstable District State Rep. Chris Flanagan, Abe Kasparian and Tracy Post
October 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
