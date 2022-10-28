You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Chris Lauzon

Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Chris Lauzon

October 28, 2022

Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Democrat candidate up for re-election Julian Cyr and Republican challenger Christopher Lauzon join Sunday Journal this week for back-to-back interviews on their priorities if elected, including issues like affordable housing and climate change.

