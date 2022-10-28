Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Democrat candidate up for re-election Julian Cyr and Republican challenger Christopher Lauzon join Sunday Journal this week for back-to-back interviews on their priorities if elected, including issues like affordable housing and climate change.
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Chris Lauzon
October 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
