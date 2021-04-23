You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy

Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy

April 23, 2021

Andrew Wade, President of My Generation Energy, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss solar energy. He touches on what has changed in the technology and what the state offers for those who make the switch to solar.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 