Chief Development Officer for Housing Assistance Corporation Anne Van Vleck joined the program this weekend to discuss the upcoming Walk For Hope. Anne spoke about the event’s impacts, especially in times like these, and what else the organization is doing to address housing inequalities within the region.
Sunday Journal – Anne Van Vleck with Housing Assistance Corporation
May 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
