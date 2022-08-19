You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Antique Cars, Fireworks and Summer Business with Lois André

Sunday Journal – Antique Cars, Fireworks and Summer Business with Lois André

August 19, 2022

Dennis Chambers of Commerce Executive Director Lois André joins Sunday Journal to talk about summer events including the 64th edition of the Antique Car Parade on Sunday and the annual fireworks closing out the height of the summer season on September 4. She also gives an update on how the community’s economy is recovering from the COVID pandemic amid the “new normal.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 