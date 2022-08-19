Dennis Chambers of Commerce Executive Director Lois André joins Sunday Journal to talk about summer events including the 64th edition of the Antique Car Parade on Sunday and the annual fireworks closing out the height of the summer season on September 4. She also gives an update on how the community’s economy is recovering from the COVID pandemic amid the “new normal.”
Sunday Journal – Antique Cars, Fireworks and Summer Business with Lois André
August 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Antique Cars, Fireworks and Summer Business with Lois André
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
- Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards
- Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds
- Barnstable Hosts 55+ Community Safety Day
- Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday
- Falmouth Road Race Running Strong for 50 Years
- Harwich Announces Early Voting Hours Ahead of State Primary
- CDC Director Announces Shake-Up, Citing COVID Mistakes
- Wellfleet’s Cultural District Renews Designation
- Barnstable PD’s “Stuff a Cruiser” School Supply Event is Friday
- Wellfleet Accepts $50M for Herring River Restoration
- Mass. Joins Settlement with Opioid Maker Endo