Sunday Journal – Attorney Rob Galibois Has Announced He Will Seek the Seat of District Attorney

February 4, 2022

With District Attorney Michael O’Keefe wrapping up his tenure in the office, Attorney Rob Galibois has announced he will seek the seat. Galibois says that he would focus on helping at-risk populations from committing crimes in the first place, as well prosecuting fairly.

