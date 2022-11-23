You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Winter Holiday Travel

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Winter Holiday Travel

November 23, 2022

As the holiday travel season begins, Public Health Nurse with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Wendy Judd joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about how to stay safe amid COVID. She talks about when to take tests and how to get them, booster clinics through the County, and what tips travelers need to know as they take to the roads or hop on a plane this season.

