The Barnstable Land Trust is celebrating 40 years of conservation with several events this year. Executive Director Janet Milkman joins Sunday Journal to discuss the events, as well as some of the services, trails and conservation efforts BLT is involved in.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years
June 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
