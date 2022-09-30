Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness and Resources with Cape Cod Healthcare

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Cape Cod Healthcare is highlighting the resources it has available for both treatment and detection. Cuda Women’s Center Family Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Ellis and breast surgeon Dr. Jill Oxley, also Director of Breast Services, join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the options available, as well as the importance of early detection. Cape Cod Healthcare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month webpage can be found here, which also provides an online risk assessment, resource videos, and more.