You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness and Resources with Cape Cod Healthcare

Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness and Resources with Cape Cod Healthcare

September 30, 2022

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Cape Cod Healthcare is highlighting the resources it has available for both treatment and detection. Cuda Women’s Center Family Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Ellis and breast surgeon Dr. Jill Oxley, also Director of Breast Services, join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the options available, as well as the importance of early detection. Cape Cod Healthcare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month webpage can be found here, which also provides an online risk assessment, resource videos, and more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 