Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Finds New Executive Director

January 28, 2022

Jim Seymour has been named as the next Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his experience, what drew him to the center, and what he plans to bring to the table moving forward with the organization.

