You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

March 19, 2021

Baseball season for the pros is right around the corner, and John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the upcoming amateur season locally. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the Cape League to take 2020 off, John talked about their current plans to play ball yet again this summer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 