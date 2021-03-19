Baseball season for the pros is right around the corner, and John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the upcoming amateur season locally. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the Cape League to take 2020 off, John talked about their current plans to play ball yet again this summer.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
March 19, 2021
