Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Chamber Talks Second Summer Cycle, Blue Economy, and Money for Canal Bridges

March 10, 2023

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki and Board of Directors Chair David Troutman join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the upcoming Second Summer Cycle, the Big Blue Conference, and a new J-1 Housing Coordinator position. They also outline money for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges replacement project recent earmarked money by President Joe Biden.

