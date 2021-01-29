The executive director of the Cape Cod Council of Churches, Edye Nesmith joins us to explain the mission of the council and the many services it offers: for free, to people in need, homeless individuals and youth with the goal of serving God by serving others.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Council Of Churches
January 29, 2021
