Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Council Of Churches

January 29, 2021

The executive director of the Cape Cod Council of Churches, Edye Nesmith joins us to explain the mission of the council and the many services it offers: for free, to people in need, homeless individuals and youth with the goal of serving God by serving others.

