Cape Cod Healthcare’s cancer treatment and prevention programs were outlined in this week’s edition of Sunday Journal. Oncology Patient Navigator Joan Macallister was welcomed on to discuss the organization’s new RN Navigator program to aid those undergoing treatment, while committee member for the Soirée on the Bay event Phyllis Connelly spoke about Cape Cod Healthcare’s efforts to fund cancer treatment and education initiatives.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare
September 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
