Between a whale necropsy and dolphin strandings, it’s been a busy week for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Senior Biologist Brian Sharp says group rescued ten dolphins across 5 towns over the weekend and into the week, bringing their total rescues this year up to 310. The usual is about 65. Meanwhile, they recently wrapped up a necropsy of a minke whale that washed ashore in Wellfleet—an increasingly common sight on Cape in recent years.