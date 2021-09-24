You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Kid Meals with Executive Director Tammy Leone

Sunday Journal – Cape Kid Meals with Executive Director Tammy Leone

September 24, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all parts of life, including food security as families struggle to make ends meet. Cape Kids Meals is an organization that discreetly provides kids with meals who are at risk of going without food over the weekend. With the fall semester in full swing, Executive Director of the organization Tammy Leone says that they are busier than ever.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 