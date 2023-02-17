Best-selling author Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss a stage adaptation of his book “Hunting Whitey,” produced in partnership with actor Neal McDonough, who is also starring. Written with Dave Wedge, it examines the hunt for and arrest of Boston crime-boss James “Whitey” Bulger. Sherman says in addition to himself and McDonough both being Barnstable High School graduates, the production features many Cape Cod actors—and the capture of Bulger himself also has several unexpected connection to the local region.
Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Talks Stage Adaption with Neal McDonough of Whitey Bulger’s Capture
February 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
