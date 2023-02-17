You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Talks Stage Adaption with Neal McDonough of Whitey Bulger’s Capture

Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Talks Stage Adaption with Neal McDonough of Whitey Bulger’s Capture

February 17, 2023

Best-selling author Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss a stage adaptation of his book “Hunting Whitey,” produced in partnership with actor Neal McDonough, who is also starring. Written with Dave Wedge, it examines the hunt for and arrest of Boston crime-boss James “Whitey” Bulger. Sherman says in addition to himself and McDonough both being Barnstable High School graduates, the production features many Cape Cod actors—and the capture of Bulger himself also has several unexpected connection to the local region.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 