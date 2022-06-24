You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle

Sunday Journal – CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle

June 24, 2022

Ryan Castle, CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, was welcomed onto the program to talk about a new initiative aimed at educating homebuyers about their rights during the process. Ryan also broke down the state of the local housing market.

