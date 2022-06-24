Ryan Castle, CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, was welcomed onto the program to talk about a new initiative aimed at educating homebuyers about their rights during the process. Ryan also broke down the state of the local housing market.
Sunday Journal – CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle
June 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
