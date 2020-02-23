You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with Jesse Brown

Sunday Journal Chat with Jesse Brown

February 23, 2020

The March primary is quickly approaching and another candidate for the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat, Republican Jesse Brown, is in studio to talk about the race.

