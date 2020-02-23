The March primary is quickly approaching and another candidate for the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat, Republican Jesse Brown, is in studio to talk about the race.
Sunday Journal Chat with Jesse Brown
February 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bill Would Help Retirement Systems Divest from Fossil Fuel
- Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses, Takes National Democratic Lead
- Sunday Journal Chat with Jesse Brown
- Sunday Journal with Seaside Le Mans
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Suffolk University
- Manzelli Releases Statement On Illegal Immigrant Driving License Bill
- Cape Women’s Coalition To Explore Municipal Budget Process
- Annual Event to Raise Funds for Local Police Dogs
- Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Found with Plastics in System
- Museums on the Green Announces March “Author Series”
- Animal Rescue League Of Boston Announces New President
- Hands-free Cellphone Law Takes Effect in Massachusetts
- McMahon Looks to Ban Out of State EBT Card Use