Managing Director Judy Walden Scarafile and Executive Director Betsy Sethares talk about how the fund is helping Cape Codders in this time of need. Judy and Betsy will talk about the history of the fund, how it got started and what it is doing now to help Cape Cod Residents who are affected by COVID-19.
Sunday Journal Chat with Judy Scarafile and the Major Crisis Relief Fund
March 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
