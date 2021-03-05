You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – CLAMS Library Network

Sunday Journal – CLAMS Library Network

March 5, 2021

Eileen Chandler with the CLAMS library network called into Sunday Journal this week. In our conversation, Chandler discussed the challenges that have emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic that the network has work to address and adapt to, along with the importance of local libraries in 2021 and beyond.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

