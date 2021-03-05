Eileen Chandler with the CLAMS library network called into Sunday Journal this week. In our conversation, Chandler discussed the challenges that have emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic that the network has work to address and adapt to, along with the importance of local libraries in 2021 and beyond.
Sunday Journal – CLAMS Library Network
March 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
