A Nova documentary that premiered on PBS this week features many local marine animal experts and locations as it examines North Atlantic right whales, a critically endangered species with fewer than 350 individuals left. Writer, Producer and Director for “Saving the Right Whale” joins Sunday Journal to discuss the behind-the-scenes for the production, as well as advancements being made in the fishing and boating industry as seas warm and whale populations dwindle. The film is available for streaming online here.
Sunday Journal – Director Nadine Pequeneza Discusses Whale Documentary Featuring Cape Cod
May 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
