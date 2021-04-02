You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan Of Sustainable Practices

Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan Of Sustainable Practices

April 2, 2021

We were pleased to welcome Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan of Sustainable Practices back to Sunday Journal. Madhavi gave details about their upcoming forums that will educate residents about the importance of preserving the Cape’s water quality, and also provided updates on efforts to ensure that towns across the region are being smart and sustainable when it comes to plastic bottles.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 