We were pleased to welcome Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan of Sustainable Practices back to Sunday Journal. Madhavi gave details about their upcoming forums that will educate residents about the importance of preserving the Cape’s water quality, and also provided updates on efforts to ensure that towns across the region are being smart and sustainable when it comes to plastic bottles.
Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan Of Sustainable Practices
April 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
