Janet Milkman, the executive director of the Barnstable Land Trust, joined us on the program this weekend. With 2023, approaching, the group is partnering with other local organizations to put on First Day Hikes across the region. Cape Codders will get the chance to explore the outdoors on January 1. Janet also outlined other major accomplishments for the Barnstable Land Trust this year, along with goals for 2023 and beyond.
Sunday Journal – Executive Director of the Barnstable Land Trust Janet Milkman
December 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director of the Barnstable Land Trust Janet Milkman
- Sunday Journal – JR Mell with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands
- Sunday Journal – CCRTA’s Tom Cahir Talks Healey Transition Team Appointment, New Steamship Ferries
- Fuel Assistance Available as Temperatures Drop
- More Strawberry Hill Road Work, Closures Begin Dec. 19
- Report: Mass. Opioid Death Rate Down to Start 2022
- Shark Expert Says Drones Could Provide Early Detection
- Harwich Fund Awards $13,250 to Local Nonprofits
- Poll: Americans Say Holiday Gifts Harder to Afford
- White House Reveals Winter COVID Plans, More Free Tests
- Charlie Baker to be Next NCAA President
- Transitional Housing Provider Receives $20,000 Donation
- MassDEP Extends Title 5 Amendments Comment Period