Sunday Journal – Executive Director of the Barnstable Land Trust Janet Milkman

Janet Milkman, the executive director of the Barnstable Land Trust, joined us on the program this weekend. With 2023, approaching, the group is partnering with other local organizations to put on First Day Hikes across the region. Cape Codders will get the chance to explore the outdoors on January 1. Janet also outlined other major accomplishments for the Barnstable Land Trust this year, along with goals for 2023 and beyond.