Sunday Journal – Experts Say Healey’s Septic Tax Credit Could Make Big Impacts for Cape

March 10, 2023

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says that a new credit for septic system replacements included in Governor Maura Healey’s proposed tax plan could make a big difference for the Cape and Islands. With water quality rapidly declining, Gottlieb says the credit, and other initiatives like Barnstable County’s new low-interest loan program, will be vital to turning the tide.

