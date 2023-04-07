You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal – Family Pantry of Cape Cod Applauds Extended State SNAP Benefits

April 7, 2023

Amid a surge in food insecurity, local advocates are praising recent action by state lawmakers that will provide state-funded SNAP benefits expansions through June. Family Pantry of Cape Cod Executive Director Christine Menard joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss a significant rise in users since the beginning of supply chain issues linked to rising fuel costs and the war in Ukraine. She says that for many, these benefits are a vital source of nutrition.

