Amid a surge in food insecurity, local advocates are praising recent action by state lawmakers that will provide state-funded SNAP benefits expansions through June. Family Pantry of Cape Cod Executive Director Christine Menard joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss a significant rise in users since the beginning of supply chain issues linked to rising fuel costs and the war in Ukraine. She says that for many, these benefits are a vital source of nutrition.
Sunday Journal – Family Pantry of Cape Cod Applauds Extended State SNAP Benefits
April 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
