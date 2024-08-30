Sunday Journal – “Great White Summer” Documentary Examines Cape Cod Community Post 2018 Shark Bite

A new documentary that has sold out its premier show with another on the way is looking at the Cape and Islands’ response to the growing shark population in recent years. ‘Great White Summer’ started filming in 2018, shortly after the death of Arthur Medici in Wellfleet due to a fatal shark bite. Director Nick Budabin says it tracks the aftermath of the fatal incident, including the community’s changing relationship with the ocean, scientific advancement, and ongoing efforts to track the apex predators. The film will be available to stream September 3 and return to the Cape Cinema in Dennis September 4 for an in-person showing.

