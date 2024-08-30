A new documentary that has sold out its premier show with another on the way is looking at the Cape and Islands’ response to the growing shark population in recent years. ‘Great White Summer’ started filming in 2018, shortly after the death of Arthur Medici in Wellfleet due to a fatal shark bite. Director Nick Budabin says it tracks the aftermath of the fatal incident, including the community’s changing relationship with the ocean, scientific advancement, and ongoing efforts to track the apex predators. The film will be available to stream September 3 and return to the Cape Cinema in Dennis September 4 for an in-person showing.
Sunday Journal – “Great White Summer” Documentary Examines Cape Cod Community Post 2018 Shark Bite
A new documentary that has sold out its premier show with another on the way is looking at the Cape and Islands’ response to the growing shark population in recent years. ‘Great White Summer’ started filming in 2018, shortly after the death of Arthur Medici in Wellfleet due to a fatal shark bite. Director Nick Budabin says it tracks the aftermath of the fatal incident, including the community’s changing relationship with the ocean, scientific advancement, and ongoing efforts to track the apex predators. The film will be available to stream September 3 and return to the Cape Cinema in Dennis September 4 for an in-person showing.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – “Great White Summer” Documentary Examines Cape Cod Community Post 2018 Shark Bite
- Labor Day Traffic Forecast and Travel Tips
- Massachusetts Strikes Down 67-Year-Old Switchblade Ban, Cites Landmark Supreme Court Gun Decision
- Defendant in Titan Submersible Wrongful Death Lawsuit Files to Move Case to Federal Court
- Dredging Scheduled For Stage Harbor
- WATCH: Barnstable Second Summer Fireworks and More Return for Labor Day Weekend
- Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen on Summer and Closeout Show “The 39 Steps”
- New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty
- Sandwich, Lieutenant Governor To Celebrate Reconstructed Boardwalk With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Cape Light Compact Seeks Changes To Three-Year Energy Efficiency Plan
- Updated: Route 6 Reopened After Fatal Crash
- Severe Weather Impacts Towns Across Cape
- Island High School Football Rivalry Selected To Play At Fenway