A new partnership between the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Housing Assistance Corporation looks to boost housing on Cape Cod without sacrificing environmental health. Grow Smart Cape Cod will use a data-driven approach to provide recommendations on where community and regional leaders can direct development efforts, says APCC Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb. He outlines the full project on this week’s Sunday Journal.
Sunday Journal – Grow Smart Cape Cod Partners Housing Production with Conservation
May 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
