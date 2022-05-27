You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Grow Smart Cape Cod Partners Housing Production with Conservation

Sunday Journal – Grow Smart Cape Cod Partners Housing Production with Conservation

May 27, 2022

A new partnership between the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Housing Assistance Corporation looks to boost housing on Cape Cod without sacrificing environmental health. Grow Smart Cape Cod will use a data-driven approach to provide recommendations on where community and regional leaders can direct development efforts, says APCC Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb. He outlines the full project on this week’s Sunday Journal.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 