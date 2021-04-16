Jeni Wheeler, Co-Founder of the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss their efforts to provide nutritious meals for the Cape and help the food service industry. She also discusses their recent efforts to expand with a community kitchen.
Sunday Journal – Jeni Wheeler with Family Table Collaborative
April 16, 2021
