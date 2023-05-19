You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Joint Base Officials Discuss Gun Range Plans Following EPA Opposition

Sunday Journal – Joint Base Officials Discuss Gun Range Plans Following EPA Opposition

May 19, 2023

Three officials from the Massachusetts Army National Guard at Joint Base Cape Cod join Sunday Journal to discuss the next steps for their proposed machine gun range following a draft determination from the EPA opposing the plan. Jake McCumber, Natural Resources and Training Lands Manager; Alex McDonough, Deputy Base Operations Manager; and Mathew Porter, Base Operations Manager for Camp Edwards discuss the range’s benefits, ongoing conservation programs, and outreach efforts.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 