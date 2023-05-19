Three officials from the Massachusetts Army National Guard at Joint Base Cape Cod join Sunday Journal to discuss the next steps for their proposed machine gun range following a draft determination from the EPA opposing the plan. Jake McCumber, Natural Resources and Training Lands Manager; Alex McDonough, Deputy Base Operations Manager; and Mathew Porter, Base Operations Manager for Camp Edwards discuss the range’s benefits, ongoing conservation programs, and outreach efforts.
Sunday Journal – Joint Base Officials Discuss Gun Range Plans Following EPA Opposition
May 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
